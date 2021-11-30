Sim Drifter Gets Behind the Wheel of a 900-HP Nissan S15, Can He Handle It?

About a decade ago, I met a kid who had been practicing his drifting skills by playing video games. After a few years of intense virtual training, he went on to apply them in real life. He was still in Junior High at the time, but it didn't take long for him to become competitive in the sport. So I guess you can say that racing sims can improve your driving skills in the way of speaking. About two years ago, the whole wo... (continue reading...)