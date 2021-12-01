E-mobility website Move Electric launches

New brand from Autocar's parent company aims to demystify e-mobility - covering reviews, news and opinion on electric cars, scooters, bikes and more



Dedicated e-mobility website Move Electric has been launched by Haymarket Automotive, publisher of Autocar.



The site will serve as the definitive destination for anyone looking to investigate or own any type of electric vehicle, from cars to bikes, scooters and more, as well as demystifying new technology surrounding energy generation and supply. The launch cements Haymarket Automotive’s position at the heart of the e-mobility movement that is set to dominate the transport agenda for decades to come.



Move Electric is backed by energy firm OVO Energy, which will serve as the brand's official home charging partner. It will have significant branding across the website as a result of the partnership. OVO Energy has committed to being a net zero carbon business and achieve bold science-based carbon reduction targets by 2030.



Move Electric editor James Attwood said. “The launch of a new brand into the media space is exciting - but to do it around one of the most hotly discussed industries is an incredible opportunity. Barely a day goes by without electrification being in the news, and it’s our mission to help consumers make the right choices as they head into this new, sometimes mystifying but always exciting new world.



“The momentum behind electric car sales at present is incredible, and the trends behind e-bikes and - potentially, if they get Government approval next year - e-scooters suggests interest there will boom as well. We also plan to tackle the debates around charging, green energy provision and more, as well as looking at some of the more fun innovations, such as drone racing and hover-foils that are an increasingly common sight on our waterways.”



OVO Energy chief commercial officer Chris Russell said: “We are determined to support households across the UK on the journey to zero carbon living, and Move Electric’s incredibly bold vision for becoming a leading voice at the heart of the e-mobility revolution made it exactly the sort of exciting partnership that we wanted to get behind.



“That vision, combined with Haymarket Automotive’s long-established reputation for creating leading media titles for savvy readers meant that it was clear we would support Move Electric.”



Move Electric’s launch will be backed by well-established market-leading Haymarket Automotive brands What Car? and Autocar, which will publish complementary content to its audiences, which total around five million unique users per month. The popularity of this content has been established in trials on both sites that have run since early August, as well as in user polls. Page views for content on electric cars has boomed across Autocar in recent years, recording a 26% year-on-year rise in 2021 and 62% rise since 2019.



The new site’s will be supported by Haymarket with a £1m marketing and PR campaign to promote its launch.



