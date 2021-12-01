Cars that are now full of rust after spending decades on the side of the road are nothing unusual, though in some cases, they have reached a point where not even an extensive restoration project could save them. The 1966 Chevelle that we have here is a survivor by all means. Not that kind of survivor, though, as we’re not sure how original the car still is today. But on the other hand, this unrestored ... (continue reading...)Full Article
This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Survived Years of Sitting, a Flood, and the Invasion of Rust
autoevolution0 shares 1 views