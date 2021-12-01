Hyundai has spruced up its crossover family in the United States by launching the Kona N. The sporty model officially went through customs and is on its way to dealers across the nation. Offered in a single trim level, the 2022 Hyundai Kona N is priced at $34,200, before the 1,225 destination and ha... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Hyundai Kona N Allowed U.S. Entry, Costs More Than the Palisade Flagship SUV
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
New electric cars 2021: what’s coming and when?
Every debut and new model due to arrive over the next 12 months, all in one place
Keeping track of new cars and knowing..
Autocar