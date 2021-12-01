2022 Hyundai Kona N Allowed U.S. Entry, Costs More Than the Palisade Flagship SUV

2022 Hyundai Kona N Allowed U.S. Entry, Costs More Than the Palisade Flagship SUV

autoevolution

Published

Hyundai has spruced up its crossover family in the United States by launching the Kona N. The sporty model officially went through customs and is on its way to dealers across the nation. Offered in a single trim level, the 2022 Hyundai Kona N is priced at $34,200, before the 1,225 destination and ha... (continue reading...)

Full Article