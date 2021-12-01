Exclusive Interview With Tim Moceri of Salvage to Savage on His Twin Turbo DeLorean

Tim Moceri is the lead fabricator at Salvage to Savage, and he gave us a personal tour of his golden DeLorean DMC 12 that features a gigantic twin-turbo V8 and lots of other custom touches. Salvage to Savage is one of the most hilariously underappreciated channels on YouTube. Launched just over a year ago, they bring normal automotive enthusiasts into the shop and show them how custom creations come to be. Whe... (continue reading...)