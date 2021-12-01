Tim Moceri is the lead fabricator at Salvage to Savage, and he gave us a personal tour of his golden DeLorean DMC 12 that features a gigantic twin-turbo V8 and lots of other custom touches. Salvage to Savage is one of the most hilariously underappreciated channels on YouTube. Launched just over a year ago, they bring normal automotive enthusiasts into the shop and show them how custom creations come to be. Whe... (continue reading...)Full Article
Exclusive Interview With Tim Moceri of Salvage to Savage on His Twin Turbo DeLorean
autoevolution0 shares 1 views