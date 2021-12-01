Updated 2022 Mazda CX-5 in Dealerships This Winter From $25,900, AWD Standard Across Range

Mazda has tweaked its CX-5 crossover for the 2022 model year in an attempt to keep it as competitive as possible against opponents such as the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, Chevrolet Equinox and the rest of the non-premium compact SUV segment. The 2022 CX-5 was unveiled back in September, but we’ve just now been given its official U.S. pricing and specs sheet, which I’m about to share with you faster than you ... (continue reading...)