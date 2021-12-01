Fast and Furious Stars Remember Paul Walker, Eight Years After Car Crash

Fast and Furious Stars Remember Paul Walker, Eight Years After Car Crash

autoevolution

Published

“Family,” is Dominic Toretto’s favorite theme in the Fast and Furious franchise, which translates beyond the big screen. For Vin Diesel, his co-stars truly feel like family, and, eight years after the car crash that killed Paul Walker, the actors celebrated his life with thoughtful tributes. Paul Walker, best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the (continue reading...)

Full Article