The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spotted testing for the first time, in sedan guise. The current E-Class arrived for the 2017 model year and was given a mid-cycle update for 2021. In Mercedes tradition, we should see the redesigned E-Class arrive in 2023 as a 2024 model. The design looks to be taking on a more dynamic look, with...Full Article
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy shots: Next-gen mid-sizer takes shape
MotorAuthority
