BMW Makes Digital Key Available on Android Phones, Starting With Galaxy S21 and Pixel 6

BMW is making its Digital Key technology available to more users by enabling it for Android operating system-based smartphones, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Thanks to this update, the number of compatible smartphone models will increase exponentially. BMW Digital Key is now available on the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ja... (continue reading...)