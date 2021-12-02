Khloe Kardashian's Family Car Is Her Rolls Royce Cullinan, Providing Comfort and Luxury

Khloe Kardashian's Family Car Is Her Rolls Royce Cullinan, Providing Comfort and Luxury

autoevolution

Published

When you’re born into a rich family, you want to give the same treatment to your children, and this is what the Kardashian-Jenner family is doing. Now Khloe Kardashian showed that her Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the one she uses to drive around her daughter, True. When your parents are a Kardashian and an NBA player, you might be used to the lavish lifestyle. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True, and they only ... (continue reading...)

Full Article