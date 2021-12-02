Lexus Unveils ROV Concept, a Hydrogen-powered Off-roader Keen for Jurassic World Action

Lexus has just unveiled the so-called ROV Concept, where ROV stands for Recreational off-highway vehicle. It is powered by the carmaker’s first hydrogen engine, thus offering near-zero emissions driving as well as extreme off-road capability. One quick look at it and you can tell that it belongs in the wild somewhere, maybe helping Chris Pratt’s character wrestle himself some CGI Velociraptors on the set of Jurassic Wo... (continue reading...)