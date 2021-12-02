The Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act of 1991 went into effect in 1998 for MY 1999, requiring all cars and light pickups have airbags on both sides of the front seat. Even though suppliers had plenty of time to perfect their craft, airbags can still pose huge safety risks. Manufactured by Joyson Safety Systems, the corporation born from Key Safety Systems af... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford Recalls Certain 2022 Super Duty Trucks for Airbag Cover That May Break Apart
autoevolution0 shares 1 views