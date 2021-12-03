A new tester for Ferrari's Purosangue crossover has been spotted again, and this time its wearing the production body shell. While previous test mules looked like slammed Maserati Levantes, the latest spy shots show a prototype with a number of production-bound elements. While still heavily camouflaged, we can see that the prototype somewhat...Full Article
2023 Ferrari Purosangue spy shots: Get ready for a Ferrari crossover
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Ferrari Purosangue, Polestar 3, Lexus RZ: Car News Headlines
Ferrari's Purosangue crossover has been spotted testing, this time with a production-bound body and not the makeshift Maserati..
MotorAuthority
India - Ferrari Purosangue previewed in spy shots, design details revealed
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Italian automaker Ferrari will launch its Purosangue SUV in 2022. In the latest development, a..
MENAFN.com