Radical SR3 XX and SR10 Track Cars Gain Halo Cockpit Protection Systems, Other Upgrades

According to Radical Sportscars, when the curtain comes down on 2021, it will have been their most successful year ever. In order to not take their foot off the gas (pun intended), the company has re-engineered its track cars, the SR10 and SR3 XX, which now feature optional Halo cockpit protection systems, plus other safety and driver-focused upgrades. First, the new lightweight cast uprights, providing greater durability and a longer ser... (continue reading...)