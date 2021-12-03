Playground Games announced yesterday plans to address some of the multiplayer issues in Forza Horizon 5 reported by players. If you haven’t dived in into the multiplayer aspect of Forza Horizon 5, then you’re probably not aware of the numerous issues around matchmaking, connectivity and teaming up. Following yesterday’s announcement, Playground Games released today a big update that addresses many of the mult... (continue reading...)Full Article
Forza Horizon 5 Major Update Fixes Multiplayer, Patches More Exploits
autoevolution0 shares 1 views