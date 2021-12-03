Tesla Tries to Bury Case Against Cristina Balan, Gives Her Another Chance to Fight

There’s a Romanian engineer in Tesla’s history. Cristina Balan was once called a CAD Fairy for solving really hard engineering issues. She even got her initials on the first Model S battery packs for that. What could be a beautiful story turned into a nasty one after Tesla publicly accused her of wrongdoings. The latest chapter may prove to be beneficial to the engineer. To fully understand what is going on, you’ll have to learn the entire story. (continue reading...)