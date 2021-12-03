Top Gear Highlights McMurtry's Bonkers 1,000-Horsepower EV Hypercar

There are multiple EV manufacturers right now that are chasing speed in different ways. None seem to be doing what McMurtry is though and their Speirling just got a deep dive from the folks at Top Gear. Here's how this 1,000-horsepower hypercar aims to win the EV race. First, let's talk about the size of the McMurtry Speirling. It's very very tiny. In fact, it's both skinnier and shorter than a Caterham. That allows i... (continue reading...)