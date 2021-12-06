Best-selling cars in the UK

The latest SMMT data shows which cars are proving most popular so far this year



What's hot and what's not? The SMMT's new car registrations data reveals all, so we've been studying the most recent figures to find out which are Britain's best-selling new cars.



The latest numbers have shwn which cars have drawn the biggest sales since the start of 2021, with some retaining a market stronghold against the odds while others fight their way onto the best-sellers list for the first time.



*Best-selling cars 2021*



-*1. Vauxhall Corsa - 38,306*-



The perennial runner-up to the Ford Fiesta in the supermini class once again finds itself in the overall top spot, with a sales figure almost 10,000 higher than the second place model. It's Vauxhall's best-selling model in Britain, which is still technically its home market. All-new PSA-developed underpinnings are sure to keep the nameplate in the top 10 best-sellers list, with the new pure-electric version bolstering its popularity.



-*2. Mercedes-Benz A-Class - 29,510*-



The Mercedes A-Class has held a top-ranking permission for most of 2022 and it looks to carry that success to the end of 2022. Its success makes a lot of sense when you consider the sheer variety of drivers the A-Class would suit, with a selection of petrol, diesel and now plug-in hybrid options forming part of its roster with an overwhelming array of specifications and trim levels to choose from. The new plug-in hybrid A250e variant - with its 42-mile electric range and super-low tax rates for fleet buyers - is sure to be a strong seller.



-*3. Volkswagen Polo - 29,478*-



Volkswagen's ever-popular small hatchback makes a strong return to the top three. A new model is on the way, with Volkswgaen's now characteristic lightbar and a fresh new design, and a new GTI model was also recently announced retaining its 2.0-litre TSI engine and traditional GTI design features.



-*4. Volkswagen Golf - 28,666*-



The Golf falls to fourth spot this week after several months of butting heads with the Vauxhall Corsa. The eighth-generation car represents a more radical departure from its predecessor than any iteration since the fifth, and the evolution is welcome indeed. Improved dynamics and a radically overhauled interior are the headline changes, but economy and usability enhancements sweeten the deal.



*5. Nissan Qashqai - 27,800*



When the Qashqai first arrived in 2006, it heralded the birth of the crossover class, which is now the most crowded and in-demand segment in the UK. Even now, 14 years later, and with nearly 30 well-rounded opponents to fend off, Nissan's mid-sized SUV remains the king, and the all-new third-generation car is sure to spark renewed buyer interest. November saw the Qashqai put in another strong showing to place fifth in the overall sales charts.



-*6. Kia Sportage - 27,297*-



It looks like we'll get a completely refreshed Kia Sportage next year, but the current model continues to perform in the UK market. It was just beaten in a head-to-head battle with the similarly-sized Nissan Qashqai in November, registering a total of 27,297 units so far this year. Its selection of versatile powertrains mean the model will stay in contention until the end of the year.



*7. Mini - 26,899*



The Mini is now in its third generation and the hatchback is cleverer, more mature and bigger than ever before. Its total sales figures show the car can still entertain like its predecessors did, offering extra space, pace, refinement but, crucially, no less ‘Mini-ness.' It's sold 26,899 units so far this year.



*8. Ford Fiesta - 27,000*



The Fiesta has been the UK's best-selling new car every year since 2009 and places eigth for overall sales in November. Demand for the supermini hasn't slipped following a radical line-up reshuffle in 2019 that brought its entry-level price up by nearly £2000. Clearly, the Fiesta's ability to blend efficiency with dynamism and charm is still a winning formula for a large portion of UK buyers. Sales will likely be bolstered soon, as the Fiesta is due to gain a facelifted model with design and tech upgrades.



-*9. Ford Puma - 26,870*-



The Puma has been on sale for a while now, and is still bringing in those consistent sales. This month it slots in at ninth place and continues to be a smash hit with buyers, likely as a result of its attractive pricing and surprisingly keen dynamics. The ranks have swollen recently with the addition of automatic, plush Vignale trim and warm-blooded ST versions, too. It turns out building a car for one of the UK's most popular segments with the underpinnings of the country's single most popular model was a shrewd idea.



-*10. BMW 3 Series - 26,115*-



The BMW 3 Series ends November as the best compact executive car in the business. More than 15 million examples have been sold across the globe over the past four and a half decades, and the all-round performance of the current model is incredibly hard to fault. It drives well, it's comfortable, the on-board tech is cutting-edge and the addition of a plug-in hybrid variant capable of 30 miles on electric power alone means its appeal is as wide as ever.



