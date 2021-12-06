Renault Retires the Kadjar Nameplate, Next Compact SUV Will Be Named Austral Instead

Renault retires the Kadjar nameplate, which did not go well with customers. The next compact SUV of the brand will be named Austral and will hit the markets in the spring of 2022. Renault Kadjar was the compact SUV based on Nissan’s Qashqai/Rogue Sport CMF-C architecture that launched in 2015. The model was produced in both Europe (Spain) and China but did not prove to be very successful in the competitive compact SUV segment. A... (continue reading...)