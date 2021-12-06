Hamilton takes win after thrilling 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Hamilton takes win after thrilling 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

MotorAuthority

Published

Saudi Arabia's first Formula One race turned out to be a chaotic event, with multiple incidents occurring including two red flags and a collision between the two remaining title contenders. Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton came out on top at the Sunday race held on a street circuit in the coastal city of Jeddah. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen...

Full Article