Mercedes-AMG's most affordable model in the U.S., the A 35, was silently eliminated from the portfolio for the 2022 model year. While it is still a part of the European offering, as it is available in other markets, customers in the U.S. cannot get the MY2022 Mercedes-AMG A 35. It is worth noting that the sedan version of the o... (continue reading...)Full Article
Most Affordable Mercedes-AMG Dropped From U.S. Lineup Starting MY2022
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Top 10 Best convertibles and cabriolets 2021
An 'al fresco' driving experience is a great way to refresh the senses. So if a convertible or cabriolet is on your shopping list,..
Autocar