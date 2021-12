The Koenigsegg Jesko boasts what the automaker claims is the world's fastest-revving production-car engine. In this video produced by the company, founder Christian von Koenigsegg shows exactly what that means. Hopping into an orange Jesko, von Koenigsegg revs the 5.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 from idle to 7,800 rpm. That's as high as the engine will...