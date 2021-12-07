Porsche 911 Turbo S With Hyundai Tucson (Santa Cruz) Face Shouldn't Look This Good

No matter how hard manufacturers are trying (and we all know they are), SUVs don't really go hand in hand with sportiness. You can make big cars go fast and, with a little bit of magic, you can even get decent times on a race track, but people will still look at you weird if you start referring to them as "sporty" (even though the word "sport" is literally part of the SUV acronym). One major part ... (continue reading...)