Tesla admits there is something wrong with Autopilot cameras in some Model S, X, and 3 vehicles made in the U.S. While the electric car manufacturer has not announced a recall yet, it has authorized service employees to replace the faulty cameras for eligible Tesla owners on a goodwill basis. From time to time, car manufacturers have to admit some of their cars are not functioning properly. Whether it’s a design problem or a fau... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Admits Screwing Up, Still No Recall Announced Yet
