California's Small Engine Sales Ban Angries RV Community, Legal Battle in Sight

California will ban sales of small off-road engines from 2024 and now the RV community is up in arms to legal-battle the bill that will make RV generators disappear. California passed a bill that will ban the sales of small off-road engines starting with 2024. This means that, in two-year time, you won’t be able to buy any tool that comes with a small petrol engine. This means no lawnmower and no generators for you or your house... (continue reading...)Full Article
