Mazda Introduces 2022 CX-9 in the U.S. With More Features and Standard AWD

Mazda introduces the 2022 CX-9 in the U.S. with more features and a standard all-wheel-drive. MSRP prices start from $35,280 for the CX-9 Sport i-Active AWD. Mazda announced the pricing and features of the 2022 CX-9 three-row SUV. While no notable changes are in the technical department, the 2022 CX-9 lures its customers with standard all-wheel-drive, a new Touring Plus model, and a base price that is lower than that of the 2021 CX-9 with... (continue reading...)