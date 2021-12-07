Mazda introduces the 2022 CX-9 in the U.S. with more features and a standard all-wheel-drive. MSRP prices start from $35,280 for the CX-9 Sport i-Active AWD. Mazda announced the pricing and features of the 2022 CX-9 three-row SUV. While no notable changes are in the technical department, the 2022 CX-9 lures its customers with standard all-wheel-drive, a new Touring Plus model, and a base price that is lower than that of the 2021 CX-9 with... (continue reading...)Full Article
Mazda Introduces 2022 CX-9 in the U.S. With More Features and Standard AWD
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New cars 2021: what's coming and when?
Many new models will land in showrooms before the year is out. Here's your go-to guide for all of them
It can be quite a..
Autocar
Buy them before we do: used picks for 3 December
We take a look at some winter winners from this week's classified car ads
It’s the time of year when ‘leaves on the..
Autocar