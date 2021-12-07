Chrissy Teigen Has Encounter with Serve Robotics When Driving, Calls It “So Cute”

You might have heard about Serve Robotics, the Postmates spin-off robot department under Uber’s wing. Chrissy Teigen is the latest star to experience it “in the wild” when driving and encouraged it to cross the street. On her latest Instagram Stories video, Chrissy Teigen was driving around Los Angeles when she encountered Serve, the self-delivery robot that doesn’t need a delivery man to do its jo... (continue reading...)