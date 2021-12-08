Would You Buy This Damaged Porsche Carrera GT Supercar for $400,000?

Used car prices are sky high right now, and the Porsche Carerra GT has seen its value rocket to well over a million dollars. For the budget-conscious, there's a damaged example sitting for sale on Copart, and right now, it's only bid to $362,000. That's right, a running and driving example of the last truly analog Porsche supercar could be yours for less than half price. What's even more special is that it only has 8,... (continue reading...)