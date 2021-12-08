Almost Famous: The Story of the Amati 1000, Mazda's Secret Luxury Brand

Imagine developing a car so daring and so luxurious that it could take the automotive world by storm. Imagine putting all your assets, time, and best brains to catapult your success from a middle-level automaker to number one. But then, there’s an economic collapse that runs for not just one but two decades. The project dies, and an industry-changing V12 never gets to crank. That is the story of the almost famous Mazda Amati 1000 luxury car. ... (continue reading...)