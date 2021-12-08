BMW's electric offensive started with the i3, and it appears that the model might be replaced by an electrified version of the 3 Series sedan. The idea would be to offer a direct competitor of the Tesla Model 3 and using the i3 name could be useful for BMW despite it causing mild confusion. If you have followed the topic of an (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 BMW i3 Leaked in China in Sedan Form, It Is an Electric 3 Series
