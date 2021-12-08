All Your Favorite Robots Are Ready for the Holidays and Want to Spread the Christmas Cheer
Published
With Christmas just around the corner, the internet is once again invaded by the holiday-themed videos we’re all so familiar with. But if you’re tired of looking at your fellow humans wishing you a "Merry Christmas!" and a "Happy New Year!", keep on reading. Some of the most popular robots on the market right now are ready to make your day and get you all hyped up for the holidays an... (continue reading...)Full Article