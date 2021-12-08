Ford Mustang Mach-E Comes in Dead Last During Police Vehicle Test

Back in September, Ford submitted their Mustang Mach-E electric crossover to the Michigan State Police for testing. It was the first to pass, but now a new test turns up a soft spot in this potential police cruiser. That concern comes down to how well the Ford Mustang Mach-E accommodates police equipment and access. In fact, it was so poor at such a task that not only was it dead last, it wasn't even close. (continue reading...)