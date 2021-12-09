Morgan has completed the assembly of the first Plus 8 GTR at its facility in Malvern Link, Worcestershire, UK. Car #1 is part of a sold-out 9-unit limited production run, and it came to life after the small British automaker repurchased several chassis from a third-party company, subsequent to a discontinued partnership. What about the engine, you ask? That would be... (continue reading...)Full Article
The Most Powerful Morgan Ever Is Here, Meet the New Plus 8 GTR Limited Edition
autoevolution0 shares 1 views