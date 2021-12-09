No, Mazda Is Not Entering the Shoe Business, but Kodo Sneaker Driving Shoes Are Still Real

Mazda has partnered with sportswear brand Mizuno to offer the Kodo Sneaker, a pair of high-tech driving shoes aimed at driving enthusiasts. Everybody thinks they know how to drive a car these days, but racing drivers probably know a little bit more than anybody else. And one of the things racing drivers do differently than everyday motorists is wearing a nice pair of driving shoes while behind the wheel. It is not because they look cool (... (continue reading...)