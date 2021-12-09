Toyota Hilux Takes On a Land Cruiser in an Uphill Drag Race, Gets Demolished

Pitting two off-roaders on a drag strip is unconventional and unfair. Off-road vehicles have a straightforward function; to tear through the desert, wade through wild waters, and conquer the impassable. Mat Watson of CarWow put the Toyota Hilux against the Land Cruiser in the ultimate king of the hill drag race. Watson got the chance to compare the most popular pickup truck, the Hilux, against one of the (continue reading...)