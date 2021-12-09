Blue Origin was going to take even more famous people to space, one of them including former NFL player Michael Strahan. But the flight, scheduled for December 9, has just been delayed due to high wind. A few weeks ago, Jeff Bezos’ company announced its upcoming flight, which would mark New Shephard’s third human flight this year. In total, it had completed nineteen flights and the sixth for the program. Ever since t... (continue reading...)Full Article
Blue Origin’s Flight Taking Michael Strahan to Space Was Delayed Due to High Wind
