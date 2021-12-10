New cars 2021: what's coming and when?

Many new models will land in showrooms before the year is out. Here's your go-to guide for all of them



It can be quite a gloomy time as we slip from autumn into winter, what with all the greyness and damp that entails. But for car fans and buyers alike, there’s plenty to look forward to on the launch calendar over the coming months and into 2022.



We’ve rounded up the most important cars coming to market, take a look:



*Alfa Romeo Stelvio*



Similar revisions to the Giulia's will give fresh life to Alfa’s SUV, likely bringing mild-hybrid tech and infotainment upgrades.



*Bentley Blower *



Bentley is embracing a bold, all-electric future - but the Crewe firm is still in touch with its past. Witness the ‘new’ Blower Continuation, a piece-by-piece recreation of the machines raced pre-war by the likes of Tim Birkin. To make the 12 new models – all now sold at £1.5 million-plus – Bentley’s Mulliner division took apart one of the four surviving Blowers to study, scan and recreate every part. It’s an audacious, inspiring project: British engineering at its finest.



*Citroen C5X*



The French firm’s upcoming luxury range-topper combines SUV, estate and saloon styles and will offer petrol or PHEV power from launch. Many of the C5X’s styling cues are inspired by the CXperience concept from 2016, and Citroen claims it will set a new benchmark for comfort, with a ride that aims to “overcome all obstacles, potholes, kerbs, speed bumps and other road connection.”



*Hyundai Kona N*



The Kona N has its sights fixed on the T-Roc R as a performance SUV with aggressive styling, and joins Hyundai’s performance line-up as the fifth model to wear the N badge. Prices start from £35,395, and this variant offers a selection of motorsport-inspired changes geared towards enhancing performance and an improved driving experience. This is evident from it’s powertrain - a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 276bhp and 289lb ft (figures roughly comparable to those of the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport).



*Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV*



America’s answer to the Defender gains a 370bhp plug-in hybrid option, with power coming from a 2.0-litre, turbo four and a 400V, 17kWh battery. The 470lb ft of torque is a handy 59% increase over the most powerful existing Jeep and the set-up is claimed to improve on- and off-road capability. The latter is crucial for Jeep, because heritage is so important to the brand.



*Kia Sportage*



It’s Kia’s best-selling model here in the UK, but that doesn’t mean the brand will be playing it safe for the fifth-generation car. The Sportage has been given a radical design overhaul with cues from the EV6. The changes are vast inside the car too, with a curved digital display, touchscreen infotainment and soft-touch haptic switches on a glossy centre console. The Sportage will also gain several electrified powertrains and a diesel option looks likely, but no indication of a plug-in model has been revealed.



*Maserati MC20*



The Maserati MC20 is expected to hit UK roads towards the end of 2021. Orders are already open for the £187,230 supercar, which will Initially be sold with a mid-mounted 621bhp V6. The new halo model will also offer electric power in the future. It’s also Maserati’s first supercar since the limited-run MC12 which launched back in 2004, and as such should restore its reputation for producing high-end supercars, boosting the prestige of its saloons and SUVs.



*Volvo C40 Recharge*



The Volvo C40 is the Swedish company’s second fully electric vehicle, and is based on its first; the XC40 Recharge P8 SUV. The C40 is just as long and wide as the XC40, but the sloping, coupe roofline reduces the height of the car (and consequently the rear headroom). A 78kWh battery returns a range of around 260 miles, and the 201bhp electric motors on each axle bring a 0-62mph figure of 4.9sec. First deliveries will commence before the year is out.



*Cars arriving in 2022*



*Alfa Romeo Tonale*



While its German rivals have been flooding the market with SUVs in recent years, Alfa Romeo only has one. That changes this year with the Tonale, which will rival the likes of the BMW X1. It might be smaller than the existing Stelvio, but expectations for the Tonale are bigger: it’s hoped to quickly become the brand’s biggest-selling model. If it can mix Italian style with new tech – including a PHEV version – it should stand out against its rivals.



*Alpina B4*



Alpina will likely try to soften the visual impact of the controversial new BMW M4 a little with its take on the fast coupé formula. The B4, like its recently launched B3 sibling, will be the first to use the same basic engine as the M4. Power will be down to 456bhp, but torque rises to a chunky 516lb ft. A comfort-focus chassis tune is the order of the day.



*Audi A8*



It’s just a subtle facelift for the A8. The luxury saloon gains a new grille, updated air intakes and optional chrome packages. The headlines focus on a top specification unique for the Chinese market. Called the A8 L Horch, the long-wheelbase model will rival the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. It measures 5.45m long - 13cm longer than the current A8 L.



*BMW 2 Series*



The 2 Series Coupe retains a rear-wheel drive set-up as standard and a cab-rear silhouette. The new two-door model is pitched at “customers at the sporty end of the driving system seeking an emotionally rich driving experience,” and it will be offered in three guises: the petrol 220i, with a 2.0-litre turbo four sending 181bhp and 221lb ft to the rear axle; the 220d, with a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre diesel four making 188bhp and 295lb ft; and the M240i xDrive, which has a 3.0-litre petrol straight six and four-wheel drive that’s good for 369bhp and 369lb ft.



*Citroen Ami*



Yes, the Ami is coming to the UK. The tiny two-seat EV is destined for UK dealerships in Spring 2022 after 13,000 customers registered an interest. The decision marks a significant U-turn for the brand: the Ami was never intended for sale in Britain, but following the reception from eager buyers and having been championed by the firm’s managing director Eurig Druce, it has got the go-ahead. The Ami will only be sold in left-hand drive, but at 1390mm in width, and with strong all-round visibility due to its 2410mm length, in practice this means the driver sits only around 300mm adrift of a typical car driver. Other modifications required for sale in the UK are limited to changing the charging plug for a Type 2 fitting, plus headlamp adjustments and calibration to miles per hour.



*Dacia Jogger*



The Jogger is based around the same CMF-B platform as the Sandero, but with a wheelbase stretched by 300mm to accommodate the additional rear seats. Crucially, it will be available as a hybrid – a first for Dacia, and will come to the UK in 2022. Exact pricing and specifications for the British market will be announced at the end of this year, but if the price here matches the approximate starting price in Europe of €15,000 (£12,900), it will be the cheapest seven-seater on sale.



*Fisker Ocean*



The seven-seat Fisker Ocean is set to rival the Tesla Model Y with a range of 300 miles. The firm claims it will be the “world’s most sustainable vehicle,” and most versions will feature a 301bhp four-wheel-drive powertrain. We’ll likely see a fair few around the UK, as British electric car subscription service Onto will add the upcoming Fisker Ocean SUV to its line-up - and Fisker will soon open a special vehicle development outpost on our shores.



*Ferrari 296 GTB*



The 296 GTB packs Ferrari’s first V6 engine since 1974, and a hybrid one at that, attaching an electric motor to an all-new twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre unit producing 654bhp, which is equivalent to 218bhp per litre - claimed to be a record for a production car. Combined torque output, meanwhile, is put at 546lb ft, contributing to a 0-62mph of just 2.9sec on its way to a top speed of more than 205mph. Like the SF90 Stradale, the 296 GTB can be driven on electric power alone (for up to 16 miles and at speeds of up to 84mph), courtesy of its underfloor 7.45kWh battery.



*Ferrari Purosangue*



Ferrari is gearing up to enter its own performance SUV into the ring. A mule was spotted earlier this year with quad exhausts that look similar to those from the V12-powered GTC4Lusso and 812 models, hinting at a heavy-hitting 12-cylinder range-topper, but the 296’s V6 and a V8 motor are also likely options.



*Ford Fiesta *



Ford's ever-popular supermini getsnew tech to ensure it remains a contender in a growing segment. The visual refresh is centred on the front end, where the 2022 car is distinguished from its predecessor by way of slimmer headlights (now LED as standard or optionally matrix LED), and a markedly different grille design that varies slightly according to specification. The bonnet has been reshaped as well, to give a higher nose profile, while the Blue Oval emblem has been moved from the bonnet's leading edge to the grille, which is said to contribute to "greater road presence".



*Ford Focus*



The Ford Focus renews its assault on the Volkswagen Golf with a styling overhaul, new powertrain options and upgraded infotainment, echoing the recent revamp of the Fiesta. LED headlights are now standard and have in-built fog lights, while each specification level gets its own bespoke design features.



*Genesis G90*



The current-generation G90 is only available in the US and a handful of other international markets, but prototypes of the new car are testing in Germany, which means a launch over here is likely. The G90 is larger than the G80 but shares its narrow, double-stacked front headlights and looks to have Genesis's trademark shield-shaped metallic front grille. If the recently announced G80 and GV80 prices are anything to go by, the G90 will likely undercut its German rivals by a notable margin.



*Honda Civic*



A new-look Civic will make its way to the UK in 2022, with hybrid-only power to match the upcoming HR-V and the new Jazz. The firm’s e:HEV system pairs a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with a pair of electric motors, producing 108bhp in the Jazz and 129bhp in the HR-V. In hybrid mode, the petrol engine is used to generate power for the electric motor, reconnecting to the drive wheels via a single-speed gearbox under higher loads.



The hot Civic Type R will retain a pure-combustion set-up, likely to be based around an evolved version of the current car's 'K20C1' 2.0-litre turbo four, which produces 316bhp - making it one of the most powerful front-drive cars on sale today.



*Hyundai Ionic 5 N*



Hyundai has committed to offering electric models under its N performance division in the near-future - and what's understood to be a hot version of the Ioniq 5 has now been spied testing. A new version of the electric SUV has been snapped in action on public roads near the Nürburgring, where the European arm of the N division is based. Hyundai has already launched N-badged versions of the i20, i30, i30 Fastback, Kona and the US-market Veloster and is committed to expanding the line-up of N and N-Line models to 18 by the end of 2022.



*Hyundai Ioniq 6 *



The Ioniq 6 will become the flagship model for Hyundai’s all-new Ioniq electric sub-brand. The EV saloon will be heavily based on the swooping Prophecy concept first seen in March 2020, and will ride on the firm’s new Electric Global Modular Platform, which has been designed around a long wheelbase and flat floor for maximum interior space. The cabin will be modelled on a “smart living room”, with various possible seating configurations.



A high-performance Ioniq 6 will likely use dual motors to deliver a top speed of around 162mph, and a 0-62mph sprint time of less than 3.5sec. Range will vary between models, with the most capable variants expected to manage more than 310 miles between charges. High-speed 800V charging capability at up to 350kW will be standard, and models will be backwards-compatible with existing 400V charging stations.



*Ineos Grenadier*



Ineos is gearing up towards launching the Grenadier in mid-2022. Designed to fill the gap left by the old Land Rover Defender, the Grenadier is the pet project of chemical billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and blends modern running gear (BMW petrol and diesel engines, along with a ZF eight-speed auto) with rugged 4x4 looks.



*Jeep Grand Cherokee*



The Cherokee will gain a hybrid powertrain for the first time, with a fully electric model expected for 2025. It will be driven by a 2.0-litre four cylinder petrol engine mated to two electric motors, for a total power output of 375bhp and 470lb ft of torque. Its electric motors draw power from a 400V 17kWh battery with a claimed 25 miles of all-electric range. The fifth generation model gets an extensive redesign both internally and externally with improved driving dynamics. A V8 power plant will be offered in the US, but it’s unlikely we’ll see that in the UK.



*Kia Niro*



The 2022 Kia Niro is set to gain a bold styling refresh, with heavy influence from 2019’s outlandish HabaNiro concept. Destined for a reveal later this year, the Mk2 Niro will retain its hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains, but it will be set apart from today’s model by its more overtly SUV-inspired silhouette and overhauled interior.



*Land Rover Defender 130*



The 130 will be positioned as the "premium explorer" of the Defender range, while the entry-level 90 is the "halo, image icon" and the 110 is the "definitive Defender". While the original Defender 130 featured an extended wheelbase over the 110, the new car's longer footprint instead comes courtesy of a visibly upsized rear overhang, which takes its total length to 5.1m - 342mm longer than the 110 and 227mm longer than the rival Mercedes-Benz G-Class.



*Land Rover Defender Pickup*



While not officially confirmed, the Land Rover Defender pick-up makes sense. Land Rover previously hinted that an open-backed version of the 4x4 would be possible and that there is enough customer demand to justify one. A pick-up Defender would be targeted towards the commercial market in the US and Europe.



*Lotus Emira*



The Emira is Lotus’ first new production car for more than a decade and is set to challenge the Porsche 718 Cayman with a price point of less than £60,000. It’ll go on sale next spring, returning to a mid-engined, two-seater set-up and the same Toyota-sourced supercharged 3.5-litre V6 from the outgoing Exige and Evora, before AMG 2.0-litre turbo power is implemented in the summer.



*Mazda CX-5*



Mazda's Toyota RA 4 rival will benefit from improved refinement and specification levels next year, with design updates, Mazda’s Mi-Drive and wireless phone charging. Due on sale in Europe early next year, the latest version of the CX-5 is marked out by a new, “more three-dimensional” grille with a chunkier chrome surround, a reshaped front bumper and fresh light designs at each end. It also gains Mazda's Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, which, the firm says, will "further evolve the bodyshell, suspension and seats to enhance ride comfort and reduce fatigue," reducing road noise on rough surfaces.



*Mazda CX-60, CX-80 and MX-30 PHEV*



Two new arrivals, the CX-60 and CX-80, will join Mazda’s SUV line-up next year. The pair will be the firm’s first plug-in hybrid models for the European market, mating a four-cylinder petrol engine to an electric motor, likely to be sourced from Toyota and similar to that seen in the RAV4 PHEV. What’s more is that the MX-30 EV will gain a range-extender model, featuring a low-output rotary petrol engine to top up the battery, similar to what was formerly seen in the BMW i3.



*Mercedes-AMG One*



Mercedes’ F1-based hypercar will finally go into production in the middle of next year, with over 1000bhp on tap from a hybridised 1.6-litre V6 adapted from that of Mercedes-AMG’s championship-winning 2017 Formula 1 car. Just 275 models will be produced, all of which have now been sold for a price of €2.27 million (£2.06m). Detailed specs are still unknown, but an all-electric range of 16 miles is touted, and a concept model was capable of 218mph with a 0-124mph time of six seconds.



*Mercedes-AMG SL*



The fabric roof makes a return in Mercedes’ second generation SL roadster, which gets a 2+2 layout, four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering as standard. The R232-generation SL has been developed by AMG and is expected to share its drivetrains, chassis, electrical architecture and other key components with the second-generation AMG GT, due in 2023. It’s based on an all-new aluminium platform with 50% higher rigidity than the current GT roadster, and Mercedes has confirmed two initial V8 models before a petrol-electric hybrid joins the range at a later date.



*Mercedes EQE*



The electric E-Class equivalent sits atop the brand’s EVA2 platform, following the larger and more luxury-oriented EQS, and will be launched in mid-2022 as a rival to EVs such as the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4 and Polestar 2. Prices will be confirmed closer to its launch, but expect the EQE to be available from around £60,000 – roughly midway between the E-Class and EQS.



*Mercedes-AMG S63e*



Affalterbach’s take on the S-Class will pack a hybridised twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 good for around 700bhp - and that’s in standard form: a new S73e variant will take output over 800bhp. The lower-powered version mates a 134bhp electric motor to the V8, while the S73e gains a more powerful 201bhp electric boost. Anyone waiting for the S65 will be disappointed because Mercedes has announced that the 2019 S65 Final Edition was just that.



*Mini Moke*



The recently revived Mini Moke will return next year as an all-electric model. Order books for the new EV are open with prices starting from £29,150 before taxes and incentives, meaning it will launch from £32,480 in the UK. Both right- and left-hand drive variants are available and power is supplied by a 44bhp motor. That might not seem much, but the Mini Moke’s lightweight body, which tips the scales at just 800kg, will mean a 0-34mph time of 4.5sec and a top speed of 62mph.



*Morgan 3 Wheeler*



Morgan will launch an all-new 3 Wheeler next year – a thoroughly modern machine using the same advanced aluminium chassis technology as the new Plus Four and Plus Six roadsters, but which the firm claims will offer the same raw driving experience as the outgoing 10-year-old model. The new 3 Wheeler’s most visible – and initially most controversial – change entails ditching the old S&S-sourced air-cooled 2.0-litre V-twin engine in favour of a normally aspirated, longitudinally mounted version of Ford’s considerably more refined 1.5-litre three-cylinder unit, as used by the Fiesta ST hot hatchback.



*Nissan X-Trail*



The new version of Nissan’s large SUV takes styling cues from the latest Juke and Qashqai, and gains a much-improved interior featuring a large touchscreen set-up. Nissan has added electrified engine options to its Skoda Kodiaq rival, as it seeks to sell one million electrified vehicles a year by 2022.



Pricing is yet to be revealed, but the new X-Trail is expected to command a slight premium over the circa £23,000 price of the out-going version. Precise body dimensions have also not been revealed yet, but it’s thought many of the changes will be aero-focused design cues.



*Ora Cat*



Great Wall Motors believes its new Ora EV has the "the potential to be a game changer." It's based on the Chinese manufacturer’s Lemon platform and promises a maximum range of around 249 miles. It's powered by a single electric motor producing 169bhp and 184lb ft, which can send it from 0-31mph in 3.8sec, and comes equipped with numerous driver assistance systems not "seen before in the lower mid-segment". Great Wall intends for Ora to become a "completely new lifestyle brand", and despite its compact size and accessible billing, the Cat comes with much of the advanced technology of the Wey Coffee 01 - a luxury SUV from GWM’s new premium brand.





*Porsche 911 Carrera T *



As with the last 911 T, Porsche will be hoping it can sprinkle a little fairy dust across its 911 range by linking this car to other stripped-back 911s. This 'back-to-basics' 911 will bring lightweight window glass and door pull straps (very much like the hallowed GT cars), alongside lower suspension and optional rear-wheel steering.



*Porsche Macan EV*



The Macan EV is still in its test phase, but already a raft of design tweaks are noticeable ahead of its 2022 release date. The EV will feature slimmed-down headlights alongside the lack of any physical grille, bar a lower air intake. The roofline also appears to be lower and more coupé-like than that of today’s Macan, while the rear end appears to have been subtly reconfigured.



*Range Rover*



Five years and seven million hours went into the new Range Rover’s testing programme. Both standard and long-wheelbase options will be available from launch, with the option of seven seats for the first time. Prices start from £94,400. The range opens with a choice of 3.0-litre straight sixes (two petrol, three diesel), all with 48V mild-hybrid assistance and power outputs ranging from 246bhp in the entry-level D250 diesel to 395bhp in the P400 petrol. Around three months after launch, these will be joined by a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid option with a new 38.2kWh battery that has a WLTP-certified electric range of 62 miles, giving the Range Rover one of the longest electric ranges of any PHEV on sale. Two years later, the Range Rover will provide the basis for Land Rover’s long-awaited first pure-EV, and we can’t wait to see it.



*Renault Megane E-Tech*



Renault will move forward with its electrification strategy with the new Megane E-Tech, which offers 292-miles of range. The E-Tech comes with a choice of two power outputs for the electric motor (128bhp and 215bhp) and two battery sizes (40kWh and 60kWh). Claimed ranges iare 186 and 292 miles respectively, while the quickest variant will manage 0-62mph in 7.4sec. With the optional 130kW DC charging, it’s possible to charge the battery from 15-80% in 30 minutes.







*Skoda Fabia*



Skoda has brought the launch of its new Fabia forward by a year, and rightly so given the current car’s platform was first used in 2008. This time it’ll share the latest VW Group MQB A0 underpinnings with the Polo, gaining an overhauled interior with more space and technology. Design cues have been taken from the Skoda Scala, and the firm is aiming to make it the most spacious car in the supermini segment. The hatchback will launch in the UK early next year, priced from around £13,500, and that will be your lot – Skoda confirmed recently that the initially planned estate variant is now off the table.



*Subaru Solterra *



The Solterra is Subaru's first electric vehicle, technically identical to and twinned with the Toyota bZ4X. The Solterra’s interior was revealed earlier this year with a curved centre console, a widescreen central display and a wrap-around gauge cluster, before the model’s full reveal which showed a close visual match to its Toyota sibling, apart from a different front grille and headlights. Subaru’s model gains four-wheel drive, promising a twin-motor powertrain consisting of a pair of 107bhp motors for a 0-62mph time of 7.7sec.



*Tesla Model S Plaid*



Tesla has given the Model S what it really needed: more power. The addition of a third motor creates this Plaid version. It gets 1006bhp, a 200mph top speed, and sub-2.0sec 0-60mph time. If you don’t black out from that sort of acceleration, the car will also manage a claimed 520 miles between charges, which would make it the longest-range electric car on sale by quite some margin. £130,980 is the going rate for the top-spec Plaid+, so the warp factor doesn’t come cheap.



*Tesla Model Y*



The Model Y is a slightly chunkier, crossover version of the Model 3, and it completes the firm’s core line-up of S, 3, X, Y models. UK prices start at £54,990, and deliveries are due to commence early next year. The Model Y makes use of one motor on the rear axle combined with a less powerful motor at the front, giving a combined 434bhp and a 0-62mph time of 5.0sec. There’s also a performance version with a 483bhp total and a whizzy 3.7sec 0-62mph time. Long range models offer up to 315 miles on a single charge.



*Toyota Aygo X*



The Aygo will return in 2022 but with a radically different design. The former compact car has been reborn as an ultra-compact SUV. Affordability is Toyota’s focus here, with a starting price of around £14,000 mooted. The fan-favourite supermini’s reinvention adds a new, rugged design with a ride height raised by 50mm. Some familiarities return, such as the Aygo’s retractable canvas roof, its one-piece glass bootlid and its vertical tail-light clusters. Toyota says the car is “designed for the narrowest streets,” with a 9.4-metre turning circle and improved visibility.



*Toyota bZ4X*



The bZ4X is the Japanese giant’s first production battery electric car, sharing its platform with the Subaru Solterra. Two variants will be offered, including a front-driven entry-level car with a single motor producing 201bhp and 195lb ft, and a twin-motor range-topper which makes use of four-wheel drive technology developed by Subaru. Power on this model is boosted to 214bhp, torque to 248lb ft and the 0-62mph time cut to 7.7 seconds.



*Toyota GR86*



The successor to the GT86, the GR86 was shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year - and will be sold in the UK, unlike its Subaru BRZ cousin. The GR86 quickly became an Autocar affordable driver's car favourite, with the new model driven by a 2.4-litre flat-four engine putting out 252bhp. Will the GR86 be Toyota's second five-star GR offering? We're excited to find out.



*Vauxhall Astra*



The new, eighth-generation Astra has been radically restyled, to accompany its shift onto the EMP2 architecture used by its Peugeot 308 sibling. The bold new look, dominated by Vauxhall’s new-era ‘Vizor’ front end, arrives alongside the landmark addition of plug-in hybrid power. Luton remains tight-lipped on the potential for a hot VXR variant, but has confirmed an EV will arrive in 2023.



*Volkswagen ID 5*



The ID 5 is the third member of Volkswagen’s family of bespoke EVs, joining the ID 3 and the closely related ID 4 crossover in dealerships next year. The standard rear-driven ID 5 will be offered from around the £47,000 mark with a familiar choice of 172bhp and 201bhp motors, which get it from 0-62mph in 10.4sec and 8.4sec respectively. A 77kWh battery (standard in the UK) offers a maximum range of 323 miles – a slight boost over the straight-backed ID 4, courtesy of the new car’s improved aerodynamics.



*Volvo XC90*



The Concept Recharge gave clues as to how Volvo will replace its XC90 flagship as it gears up to go electric-only from 2030. “It will be the new Volvo flagship SUV but it’s really the first of its kind and will be followed by a lot of cars based on the same architecture," said Volvo boss Hakan Samuelsson. "We will mark that by deviating from the normal way of giving our cars names with XC for an SUV and so on. To mark that this next generation kind of car will also have a name, like a child." The new SPA2 platform accommodates hybrid and EV powertrains - and even more excitingly, it will be the first Volvo with an actual name in years.





*Wey Coffee 01*



The quirkily named Coffee 01 is the European debut model from Great Wall Motors’ premium brand Wey. Its plug-in hybrid drivetrain comprises a 2.0-litre Miller cycle engine mated to twin electric motors positioned on each axle for all-wheel drive. A 40kWh battery offers 93 miles of electric-only range, and the firm even claims a power output of 469bhp with a 0-62mph time of less than five seconds.



