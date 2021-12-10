The shift to electrification is in the works at Mercedes-Benz. The new S-Class is amazing, but it didn't make the final cut this year because it was upstaged by its future replacement: the EQS. A full-size electric hatchback, the Mercedes-Benz EQS is a tour de force even the S-Class can't match as it lays the groundwork for the German automaker's...Full Article
Mercedes-Benz EQS: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mercedes-Benz’ new autopilot makes it legal to take your eyes off the road… kinda
The Next Web
Mercedes-Benz has reached a major milestone in the autonomous car race, allowing drivers to take their eyes off the road… but..