Havergo M1 Claims To Be the World's First All-in-One Scooter, Can Be Used in Three Ways

With a 3-in-1 design and a one-second folding mechanism, the Havergo M1 electric scooter claims to be the world’s first all-in-one two-wheeler, acting as a traditional scooter, an electric one, and an e-bike, all into one single vehicle. The Havergo M1 doesn’t necessarily excel in performance, but rather through its innovative design. There are two versions of the product available, the M1 and the M1 Pro, both perfect ... (continue reading...)