World Loses Indy 500 Legend Al Unser

Most racing drivers who've won the iconic Indy 500 don't go on to become household names. But when you've won the world-famous race four times on the trot, it's hard for people to ignore you. That's the life and career of Al Unser Sr, in a nutshell. He sadly passed away Thursday at his home in Chama, New Mexico. It can be argued that racing was in Al Unser's blood. His father Jerry and uncles Louis and Joe we... (continue reading...)