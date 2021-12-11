This Weekend Will Host Formula 1's Most Nerve-Racking Race, and You Must Watch It

We are just a day away from the last race in the 2021 Formula 1 season. This weekend, the United Arab Emirates will host the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the event that will decide the champion of the 2021 Formula 1 Drivers' Championship. It will also decide the winner of the constructors' championship. If you have been following Formula 1, you already know ... (continue reading...)

