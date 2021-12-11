We are just a day away from the last race in the 2021 Formula 1 season. This weekend, the United Arab Emirates will host the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the event that will decide the champion of the 2021 Formula 1 Drivers' Championship. It will also decide the winner of the constructors' championship. If you have been following Formula 1, you already know ... (continue reading...)Full Article
This Weekend Will Host Formula 1's Most Nerve-Racking Race, and You Must Watch It
autoevolution0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Raikkonen says F1 politics now on level of 'ridiculous'
F1-Fansite
Dec.10 - The retiring Kimi Raikkonen's parting shot at Formula 1 is that the off-track political "nonsense" has now entered..
-
Do F1 Drivers go to the toilet in their suits and how do they drink water during a race? Lewis Hamilton claims he has ‘never done it’ while Daniel Ricciardo admits ‘every little kerb you hit hurts’
talkSPORT
-
F1 betting offer: Get Lewis Hamilton to win Drivers’ Championship at 44/1 with Parimatch new customer special
talkSPORT
-
Opinion: Why the 2021 F1 title decider be the most dramatic ever
Autocar
-
Opinion: Could 2021 F1 title decider be the most dramatic ever?
Autocar
Advertisement
More coverage
Mercedes F1 team and firm end deal opposed by fire survivors
SeattlePI.com
LONDON (AP) — Building materials maker Kingspan said it had agreed with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One racing team to end..
-
Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia draws accusations of 'sportswashing'
NPR
-
Mercedes F1 boss apologizes as fire survivors slam sponsor
SeattlePI.com
-
Hamilton looks to extend F1 race as Verstappen eyes title
Japan Today
-
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021: Date, UK start time, live stream, race schedule, qualifying and how to watch as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen continue championship battle this weekend
talkSPORT