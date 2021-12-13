Ford believes it can triple the global sales output of its fully electric Mustang Mach-E crossover to over 200,000 units per year by 2023, according to CEO Jim Farley. “It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try,” said the chief exec in a recent tweet. Last week, another Ford executive said that h... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford Wants to Sell 200,000 Mustang Mach-E Units per Year by 2023, Triple Compared to Now
