Vauxhall Corsa-e and Mokka-e gain extended range

Electric supermini gains 6% increase from 209 to 222 miles, while crossover rises by 4% from 201 to 209 miles



The Vauxhall Corsa-e and Vauxhall Mokka-e electric cars have gained increased ranges, thanks to new mechanical changes and the addition of more efficient tyres.



The range of the supermini has risen by 6%, from 209 to 222 miles, while the crossover has increased 4%, from 201 to 209 miles.



One of the key reasons the increase has been made possible is because of improved efficiency from the heat pump, which controls the temperature of the interior. This is also now included as standard on both cars.



“Heat pumps are more efficient than conventional HVAC systems, as they require less energy from the battery, to the benefit of driving range,” Vauxhall said. “Customers will notice the improvements particularly when driving in the winter months.”



Both have also gained a set of low-rolling-resistance tyres (with an A+ rating), which are designed to reduce energy loss. The tyres measure 16in for the Corsa-e and 17in for the Mokka-e.



The models have also gained a new transmission reducer, which converts motor revs to wheel speed to optimise range.



Other manufacturers have also recently increased range on some of their electric models.



Audi increased the range of older E-tron 55 Quattro models earlier this year by 12 miles with an over-the-air software update.



Tesla has also improved range through over-the-air updates, while Polestar has previously implied that it could offer similar updates in the future.



Volvo also recently gave customers the ability to optimise the range of its electric XC40 Recharge with a new app, offering advice and new system functions to help improve range.