According to drone footage posted on YouTube, the Tesla Semi has entered limited production at Giga Semi Nevada. The electric semi-truck is still two years away from volume production. The video shows a Tesla Semi prototype doing testing rounds in the factory’s yard, presumably as part of a customer testing program. One of the most anticipated launches of this decade is that of Tesla’s electric semi-truck, aptly named ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Semi Begins Limited Production at Giga Nevada, Is Years Away From Volume Production
autoevolution0 shares 1 views