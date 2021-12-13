Tesla Semi Begins Limited Production at Giga Nevada, Is Years Away From Volume Production

According to drone footage posted on YouTube, the Tesla Semi has entered limited production at Giga Semi Nevada. The electric semi-truck is still two years away from volume production. The video shows a Tesla Semi prototype doing testing rounds in the factory’s yard, presumably as part of a customer testing program. One of the most anticipated launches of this decade is that of Tesla’s electric semi-truck, aptly named ... (continue reading...)

