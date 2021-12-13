Chevrolet Corvette Production Takes a Hit After Tornado Causes Fire at Kentucky Plant

The Chevrolet Corvette is the unlikely victim of a tornado that hit Kentucky last week. Production at the Bowling Green plant was halted for repairs after a fire erupted on the premises. General Motors hopes to have the factory back online in a week. If you happen to wait for your next Corvette C8 to be delivered, it might take a while longer than expected. This is because the production at GM’s Bowling Green, Ky. assembly plant... (continue reading...)