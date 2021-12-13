If you’ve ever found it annoying or somewhat of an inconvenience trying to get your tire pressure just right, Nissan would like to put your mind at ease by reminding you of their Easy-Fill Tire Alert feature, which is available on 13 different models. You can enjoy it on the Versa, Sentra, Altima, Maxima, LEAF, Kicks, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Murano, Pathfinder, Armada, Frontier and (continue reading...)Full Article
Your Nissan Will Honk at You When It’s Had Its Fill, of Tire Pressure That Is
autoevolution0 shares 1 views