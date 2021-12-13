Rivian R1T Wins 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year Award

The Lucid Air was praised by MotorTrend when it won the 2022 Car of the Year Award because it was the first time a debut vehicle won the prestigious award. Being electric was just a detail. The Rivian R1T repeated that feat by winning the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year Award: it’s the first vehicle its company built, it was “the most remarkable truck” MotorTrend ever tested, and it hap... (continue reading...)

