Lexus has given us an early look at its first dedicated electric vehicle and confirmed the name as RZ. The small crossover was previewed on Tuesday during a presentation outlining Toyota's plans to launch 30 EVs across the Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030, and we'll see it in showrooms next year as a 2023 model. The RZ is the production version of...Full Article
Preview: 2023 Lexus RZ crossover is brand's first dedicated EV
