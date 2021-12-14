Preview: 2023 Lexus RZ crossover is brand's first dedicated EV

MotorAuthority

Lexus has given us an early look at its first dedicated electric vehicle and confirmed the name as RZ. The small crossover was previewed on Tuesday during a presentation outlining Toyota's plans to launch 30 EVs across the Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030, and we'll see it in showrooms next year as a 2023 model. The RZ is the production version of...

