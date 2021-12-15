NASA Spacecraft Touches the Sun for the First Time, Lives to Tell the Story

autoevolution

Published

The space agency sent the Parker Solar Probe to explore the Sun three years ago. During this time, the spacecraft has traveled closer and closer to this giant fireball, unfolding its mysteries. Now, it has finally dipped into its atmosphere and lived to tell the incredible story. The probe also made sure to gather crucial data before leaving the Sun for future, even closer, encounters. Our star is a ball of hot plasma that has a superheat... (continue reading...)

