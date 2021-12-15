Semi-Autonomous HB1 Robot Is a Four-Wheeled Spider Man That Can Climb Any Wall

Developed by British company HausBots, with help from the University of Warwick, the HB1 is a four-wheeled robot that can climb any kind of wall. The HB1 was designed to be used for applications such as building inspection, maintenance, and even painting, cutting down the costs associated with these kinds of tasks. At the same time, the bot is supposed to keep people grounded, literally, reducing the risk of accidents at such workplaces.&... (continue reading...)